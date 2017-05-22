SR 77 restrictions scheduled to continue until June

With blasting and daily closures finished along SR 77 between Globe and Winkelman, the roadway will be reduced to one lane each weekday through early June as crews complete a project to remove overhanging rock, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A pilot vehicle will guide motorists through the work zone between mileposts 154 and 161, about 15 miles south of Globe, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, June 2. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 20 minutes.

For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov.

