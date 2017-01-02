Rock removal and daytime closures of SR 77 between Globe and Winkelman resume Jan. 3

Full daytime closures of State Route 77 between Globe and Winkelman will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after work to remove hazardous rocks next to the highway in the Dripping Springs area took a holiday break, according to a press release.
The full closures of SR 77 between mileposts 154 and 161 will be in effect daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 5, next week. The work and highway closures will continue Mondays through Thursdays starting Monday, Jan. 9.
Lane closures on SR 77 will be in effect each work day from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A pilot vehicle will escort motorists in both directions through the work area where the two lane highway is narrowed to one lane. Drivers should expect 15-minute delays.
The work is part of a project to remove rocks from slopes next to the highway to prevent them from coming down on their own. The project is scheduled for completion in late March 2017.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.