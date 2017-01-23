Public comment period for Interstates 10 and 17 “spine” study begins

With 40 percent of daily Valley freeway traffic traveling the Interstate 10/Interstate 17 “Spine” Corridor, chances are local residents have used the freeways, streets or public transit in the area. If so, the Maricopa Association of Governments wants to hear from them.
Recommendations have been developed for the “Spine” Corridor and include a collection of improvements focused on operations and safety for the traveling public. Local residents are invited to attend any of MAG’s upcoming public meetings or to visit the study website, spine.azmag.gov, to review an interactive map of the Corridor Master Plan Recommendations and to complete the feedback form online. The comment period is open through Feb. 17.
Meetings will be held in an open-house format (with no formal presentation) as noted below. If you have questions or comments about the meetings or the “Spine” study, contact MAG directly by calling 602-759-1916 or emailing spine@azmag.gov.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Maricopa Association of Governments’s Saguaro Room, second floor, 302 N. 1st Ave., Phoenix 85003
6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Town of Guadalupe El Tianguis Mercado Multipurpose Room, 9201 S. Avenida del Yaqui, Guadalupe 85283
6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Washington Activity Center, Multipurpose Room, 2240 W. Citrus Way, Phoenix 85015
The study is being conducted by MAG in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation.