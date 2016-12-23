No state highway construction closures over Christmas weekend

Arizona motorists driving to holiday destinations won’t encounter any scheduled freeway closures for construction work this weekend.
While no closures are planned, travelers should be aware that existing work-zone restrictions will remain in place, including narrowed lanes on Interstate 19 near Tucson and lane reductions on Interstate 40 near the California-Arizona line. Additionally, southbound Interstate 17 will be reduced to one lane until Saturday, Dec. 24, at Orme Road, between State Route 169 and State Route 69, as crews make critically needed repairs at the bridge. Motorists should use caution when driving in work zones.
To encourage smart driving decisions, Arizona Department of Transportation overhead signs will display holiday movie-themed safety messages Thursday-Sunday.
Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes, stalled vehicles and severe weather, motorists traveling during the holiday weekend should:
- Pack extra drinking water and snacks
- Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible
- Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is unsafe
- Check vehicles, including tire pressure, belts and fluid levels
- If traveling to the high country, pack cold-weather clothes and blankets
- For more information on items to put in an emergency kit, visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Travel Information Center at az511.gov, by calling 511.