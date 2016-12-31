No-burn days issued Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 because of high-pollution advisory

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high-pollution advisory for Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1, for fine particulate matter in Maricopa County. These HPAs are due to particle pollutant levels expected to accumulate enough to exceed the federal health standard for PM2.5, according to a press release.
State and county agencies measure levels of particulate matter in the air. PM is extremely small solid particles and liquid droplets that circulate in air. PM comes from combustion (cars, industry, wood burning) or dust stirred up into the air. High levels of PM occur when air is especially stagnant or windy. Two types of PM are measured: PM10, commonly called dust, and PM2.5, commonly called soot. PM10 refers to dust particles 10 microns or less and PM2.5 to soot particles 2.5 microns or less. For perspective, one strand of human hair is 70-100 microns in size, according to the release.
During HPAs, Maricopa County Air Quality Department declared a “no burn day” in Maricopa County, which puts the following mandatory restrictions in effect:
- Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimineas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires (including at hotels and restaurants and individuals/businesses that have permits for open burning)
- Use of leaf blowers on governmental properties
- Use of off-road vehicles
People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. Particles in the PM2.5 size range are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Exposure to these fine particles can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
Employers and Travel Reduction Program Transportation coordinators are advised to activate their HPA plans. ADEQ further recommends that the general public limit outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems, according to the release.
ADEQ and MCAQD encourage residents and employers to use the following tips and resources to help make the air healthier to breathe:
- Visit cleanairmakemore.com to learn more about reducing air pollution
- Drive as little as possible, carpool, use public transit, or telecommute
- Visit valleymetro.org and ShareTheRide.com to plan a transit trip or find a carpool or vanpool
- Avoid activities that generate dust, such as driving on dirt roads