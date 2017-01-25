Mesa Mayor John Giles to be at Unity Walk on Saturday

Join Mayor John Giles during a walk in celebration of cultural diversity and community. Mesa will join Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Guadalupe and host city Tempe in the Regional Unity Walk and Festival 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release.

“The Unity Walk is a great opportunity for neighboring communities to come together and display a united front against discrimination and promote mutual respect and understanding for all community members,” Mesa Community Services Director Ruth Giese said in the release.

Families, community organizations, scout groups, school clubs and church groups are encouraged to participate. Mesa residents should arrive at their assembly point by 5:45 p.m. at the Tempe Beach Park Amphitheatre. The 1-mile walk to Tempe Beach Park begins at 6 p.m. Walkers are encouraged to wear turquoise or teal-colored shirts. There will also be free T-shirts and glow sticks available at the assembly point on a first-come basis.

The walk will be followed by the Unity Walk Festival at Tempe Beach Park with entertainment and food. For more information on the Regional Unity Walk and Festival, contact City of Mesa Diversity Office at diversity.info@mesaaz.gov.

