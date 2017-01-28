I-10 East to close in Benson Sunday morning for oversize load

Eastbound Interstate 10 in Benson will be closed for up to an hour Sunday morning to allow an oversize load to travel about one mile between state routes 90 and 80, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, according to a press release.
The closure will allow the load to travel west in the eastbound lanes. The closure could begin as early as 6 a.m. Sunday and end as late as 8 a.m. Sunday.
The oversize load is expected to be on I-10 for between 45 minutes and an hour, entering at exit 303 and leaving the freeway at exit 302.
A possible alternate route for drivers on eastbound I-10 is south on SR 90 about 18 miles to SR 82, then east to SR 80 and north to I-10. It’s not clear that taking the alternate route would save drivers time.