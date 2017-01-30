Electrical work in US 60 Queen Creek Tunnel to bring restrictions Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Transportation will install a backup power source for lighting in the newly upgraded Queen Creek Tunnel on U.S. Highway 60 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to a press release.
Work to install the uninterruptible power supply, which will provide electricity to the tunnel lighting in the event of a power failure in the area, will require one eastbound lane to be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction during the work, which will include testing of the backup system.
The project to provide improved visibility for motorists passing through the tunnel, east of the town of Superior, will be complete with addition of the backup energy source.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
