Bus service improvements coming for Valley Metro riders

Expanded service hours, extended routes to boost access for passengers
Starting April 24, Valley Metro will roll out major bus service improvements allowing greater opportunity for riders to connect to employment, education and entertainment.
Thanks to the voter-approved Phoenix Transportation 2050 plan, local bus routes and Dial-a-Ride in the city of Phoenix will expand weekend service hours to match light rail hours every day of the week. Friday and Saturday hours will extend until 2 a.m. and Sunday to 11 p.m., according to a press release.
Riders will benefit from additional service improvements including:
- Extend Route 39 – 40th Street North Phoenix to service SR 51/Shea Park-and-Ride
- Extend Route 122 – Cactus Road to serve ASU West Campus and 19th Ave/Dunlap Park-and-Ride
- Expand service hours on Route 50 – Camelback Road in Scottsdale
Riders are encouraged to check their routes before traveling. To view all upcoming service changes, visit valleymetro.org/service changes.
Significant service improvements are being proposed for October, including:
- New routes: Route 140 – Ray Road, Orbit Saturn in Tempe and ZOOM North in Avondale
- Consolidate Express bus stops in downtown Phoenix
- Increase frequency: Route 29 – Thomas Road and Route 50 – Camelback Road, two of the most popular bus routes in Phoenix
- Route 19 – Extend 19th Avenue route to Happy Valley Road
- Route 60 – Extend Bethany Home Road route to Biltmore Fashion Park
- Route 83 – Extend 83rd Avenue route from Camelback Road to Arrowhead Transit Center in Peoria
The public is invited to provide feedback through a variety of options:
- Attend a public hearing 5-6:15 p.m. on May 15 in the Valley Metro 10th Floor Boardroom, 101 N. First Ave.
- Participate in a webinar at noon on May 9 with online registration opening April 17.
- Complete an online comment card starting April 17.
- Email comments to input@valleymetro.org between April 17-May 19
For more information about April service improvements and proposed October service changes, visit valleymetro.org/servicechanges.
About Transportation 2050: In August 2015, Phoenix voters approved Transportation 2050, a 35-year citywide transportation plan. T2050 is overseen by the Citizens Transportation Commission and includes improved frequency on local bus service, new light rail service and stations and major street improvement projects. Funding for T2050 comes from a 7/10ths of a cent city sales tax that started Jan. 1, 2016. Over the life of the plan, the funds are estimated to generate about $16.7 billion, or more than half of the plan’s overall cost, according to the release. There will be an additional$14.8 billion in federal and county funds, passenger fares and other sources. For more information, visit the city of Phoenix T2050 page or on Twitter.
About Valley Metro: Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In Fiscal Year 2016, total ridership for the system was 67 million passengers, according to the release.