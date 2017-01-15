Bridge parapet work to move US 60 onto SR 177 ramps in Superior this month

Work to construct retaining walls on the State Route 177 bridge in the town of Superior will require a short detour for U.S. Highway 60 traffic in coming weeks and brief delays for motorists using SR 177.
As part of the US 60 Silver King to Superior improvement project, the Arizona Department of Transportation is constructing new parapet walls on the SR 177 bridge, requiring drivers on US 60 to use the on- and off-ramps to SR 177 to get around the bridge to prevent damage to vehicles by falling materials.
The following travel restrictions are scheduled to complete this work:
From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Thursday, Jan. 19, northbound and southbound SR 177 traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation to allow U.S. 60 traffic to use the on- and off-ramps to SR 177 to get past the bridge and return to U.S. 60. This will allow crews to construct new parapets on the west side of the bridge.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day from Monday, Jan. 23, through Thursday, Jan. 26, the same detour and flagging operation will be in effect from while crews construct the wall on the east side of the bridge.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.