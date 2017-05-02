Arizona Rep. Isela Blanc explains her former undocumented status, risk of joining state legislature

Arizona State Rep. Isela Blanc (D-26) thinks of herself as a private person. But at the beginning of her 2016 campaign, she knew she would need to open up about her background.
“I am not embarrassed about the fact that I was undocumented,” Rep. Blanc said. “I frankly got tired of people in this state — in particular, Republicans — telling my story, calling me a criminal, demonizing who we are and what we represent.”
Mrs. Blanc represents District 26, which consists of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.
In August 1978, Mrs. Blanc came to the U.S. from Guadalajara, México, at 7 years old with her mother, father and two younger sisters on visiting visas. Mrs. Blanc recounted the way her mother and father were acting as they packed all the belongings from their home, At a young age, Mrs. Blanc knew after stepping on a plane to Los Angeles that they weren’t coming back.
After her family moved to Oregon, they lived with her uncle and his family. Eventually, their visiting visas expired and Mrs. Blanc and her family became undocumented. There was a 10-year gap between arriving to the U.S. and becoming citizens through The Immigration Reform and Control Act. In 1986, this immigration reform bill was enacted by former President Ronald Reagan. It granted amnesty to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before 1982.
Becoming a legal resident at 16 years old, Mrs. Blanc said she was shocked a Republican president passed an amnesty bill altering her life in a huge way. Her family became U.S. citizens in mid-1988, two years after the amnesty bill was created.
Mrs. Blanc says the current immigration laws are creating fear and confusion.
“I would have never imagined living in a world where I even have fear,” Mrs. Blanc said. “Which is strange because here I am, a U.S. citizen who is now in the Arizona State Legislature, and I have this sense of uneasiness.”
Mrs. Blanc says her uneasiness is in response to the undocumented families and children she knows. “There is this uneasiness that I never imagined, living in a United States, that demonized groups of people.”
Karina Ruiz, Arizona Dream Act Coalition president, came to the U.S. with her parents from Mexico City. Mrs. Ruiz said there was discrimination towards older individuals trying to find work in Mexico City, so they moved to the U.S. for better opportunities.
ADAC is a nonprofit advocating for immigrant integration and higher education.
Mrs. Ruiz thinks it’s important to hold the state legislature accountable to diversity. She says Mrs. Blanc has the platform to talk about undocumented people and their rights.
“No one is going to do a better job than those who have gone through this,” Mrs. Ruiz said. “We need to nurture those leaders who will take a stand in the legislature.”
Before she dove into state politics, Mrs. Blanc started in the public education system. Originally moving to the U.S., Mrs. Blanc felt distanced from her parents as they worked opposite hours to her school schedule. This dramatic point in Mrs. Blanc’s life led her to make a choice for her own children and be an “engaged parent in the school system,” Mrs. Blanc said.
In 2001, Mrs. Blanc first joined the Parent Teacher Association at her son’s school when he enrolled in kindergarten. But she felt discouraged after her first PTA meeting from a lack of belonging and uneasiness in an intimidating space. She was later inspired to participate after speaking to another PTA mother, Meg.
Mrs. Blanc said “(Meg) reminded me to not allow myself to be intimidated by these spaces and to just continue to participate, and that’s what I did.”
In February 2017, Mrs. Blanc was the prime author of HB 2446. This bill was introduced so that Arizona would “not work with companies at the state level that were willing to participate in the building of the wall” that separates the Mexican border and parts of Arizona, Mrs. Blanc said.
There has not been activity regarding the bill, which Mrs. Blanc expected. This is because the state legislature is “predominantly Republican” and she “knew it wasn’t going to go anywhere,” Mrs. Blanc said. “It was more symbolic.”
After speaking with Arizona State Rep. Athena Salman and Arizona Sen. Juan Mendez, Mrs. Blanc joined their 2016 campaign for District 26. Mrs. Blanc felt that joining the campaign was a “risk.” But she wanted “to be engaged, involved and bring a different voice to the Arizona State Legislature,” said Mrs. Blanc.
Sen. Mendez met Mrs. Blanc while she was on the Tempe City Council and knew she had the energy to become a state legislator. After running into each other a few times, Mrs. Blanc invited Mr. Mendez for coffee and they discussed her future on the state senate. Last year, they ran on the same campaign with Rep. Salman as seatmates for District 26.
“She made me an all-around better politician, a better door knocker, a better campaigner,” Mr. Mendez said.
They knocked on three times as many doors as he expected and Mr. Mendez attributes Mrs. Blanc’s persistence to beating their arbitrary goal.
Mr. Mendez appreciates her consistency, willingness to speak up on multiple topics and engage both political parties in productive discussion.
“She will definitely take the legislature in places that they probably weren’t expecting to go,” Mr. Mendez said.
Leah Goldberg is a journalism student at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and wrote the article as a class assignment.