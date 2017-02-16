Arizona Department of Health Services warns of telephone scam

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Arizona Department of Health Services began to receive an unusually large volume of calls indicating a telephone scam was in play. The agency’s phone provider has confirmed the department is the victim of a telephone scam, according to a press release.
The department reports people from nearly 40 states called in to explain their caller ID shows the department’s telephone number with a person on the other end of the line asking for their personal information. The caller identifies themselves to be with an insurance company and asks for personal information on the individual’s health insurance.
The Arizona Department of Health Services does not contact residents to ask for personal information. Should you receive a call from someone who claims to be with ADHS you are encouraged to hang up immediately without giving any personal information to the caller.
If you think you have been a victim of a scam, Arizona Attorney General Brnovich wants to hear from you. Call 602-542-5763 or visit www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.