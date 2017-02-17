ADOT: Weekend Travel Advisory-Feb. 17-20

Closures or lane restrictions are scheduled along a few Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Inclement weather could postpone or require other changes to scheduled freeway work. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time for the following restrictions:
- POSTPONED
Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane between 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) for construction. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes including westbound Interstate 10 through tunnel to northbound I-17 at Stack interchange.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Greenfield and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Val Vista Drive also closed. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Val Vista Drive.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley and Power roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road also closed. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Power Road.
- Advisory: This weekend’s planned closure of eastbound I-10 between 75th and 51st avenues has been postponed due to the forecast calling for rain. The closure, which will allow crews to prepare a work zone for construction of a Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, will be rescheduled for a future weekend.
