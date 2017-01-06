ADOT weekend freeway traffic advisory (Jan. 6-9)

Improvement work will require closures or lane restrictions along a few Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
- Riggs Road narrowed to one lane at Interstate 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 7-8) for pavement improvements. Delays should be expected. A pilot vehicle will escort Riggs Road traffic through the area one direction at a time. I-10 will not be restricted. Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed on Saturday. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at Riggs Road closed on Sunday. Drivers should consider alternate routes, including Queen Creek Rd. Plan ahead and use other area interchanges, including Queen Creek Road or Casa Blanca Road (SR 587), while ramps at Riggs Road are closed.
- Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between I-10 and McDowell Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for installation of traffic counters. Westbound I-10 ramps to northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202 closed. Westbound I-10 HOV ramp to northbound SR 51 closed. Consider exiting westbound I-10 to eastbound Jefferson Street and using northbound 24th Street and westbound McDowell Road to access northbound SR 51.
- Southbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) for city of Phoenix waterline project. Seventh Avenue also narrowed to one lane in each direction at times near I-17. Consider alternate routes, including exiting southbound I-17 at Seventh Street.
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 off-ramps at Camelback Road closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) for traffic-signal work. Camelback Road also restricted at I-17. Consider using other nearby off-ramps at Indian School or Bethany Home roads.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.