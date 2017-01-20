ADOT weekend freeway traffic advisory for Jan. 20-23

Scheduled closures subject to change due to inclement weather
A few closures are scheduled for improvement work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Work schedules are subject to change, including postponement, due to inclement weather. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Dobson and Alma School roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Jan. 22) for traffic-flow detector installation. North- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 also closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed. Consider alternate routes, including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Alma School Road, to access eastbound US 60.
- Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed overnight between Indian School and Thomas roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) for traffic-flow detector installation. Southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Highland Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including southbound 16th or 24th streets to Thomas Road to access southbound SR 51.
- Cotton Lane closed in both directions between Van Buren and Garfield streets in Goodyear from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 22) for construction at the future Loop 303 bridge over Van Buren Street. Detours will be signed. Consider alternate north-south routes, including Citrus Road and Sarival Avenue.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.