WestJet Airlines returning to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in October

WestJet today announced that its Canadian flights will be returning in October to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
The nonstop flights provide access for the growing number of Canadians who visit the region and own homes in the Phoenix east Valley, according to a press release.
“The east Valley market continues to grow, with more than 1.5 million people living within a 20-minute drive of the airport,” Mesa Mayor John Giles, who chairs the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “Our continued partnership with WestJet is great news for Gateway Airport and the east Valley. Recent air service announcements and major investments by companies like Apple and Intel are key indicators of a healthy and growing regional economy.”
WestJet just completed its inaugural season of service between Calgary, Edmonton and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
“The Phoenix east Valley has proven to be a popular market for Canadian air travelers. The new Gateway Airport service complements our existing schedule at Phoenix Sky Harbor and provides air travelers with exceptional connectivity between the entire Valley and many Canadian markets,” Brian Znotins, WestJet vice-president of network planning, alliances and corporate development, said in the release. “We are pleased to be returning to Gateway Airport in October and look forward to another successful winter season.”
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 6033 S. Sossaman Road in Mesa, is in Maricopa County, the fastest growing county in the nation. The Phoenix east Valley is home to dozens of major employers such as Intel, Apple, Boeing, GoDaddy and many more.
The Arizona Office of Tourism reports that more than one million Canadian residents visited Arizona in 2016, spending an estimated $1.1 billion during their stay in the state.
Glenn Williamson, CEO of the Canadian Arizona Business Council, said in the release, “The return of WestJet to Gateway Airport is a direct reflection of the economic opportunities and robust growth occurring in both regions – Alberta and Phoenix. In addition to the many thousands of leisure travelers looking to get away on a sun-filled vacation, there are hundreds of companies with operations in both countries that will be able to take advantage of the additional flight options.”
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. The airport authority consists of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix.
Gateway Airport offers nonstop passenger service to 40 cities via Allegiant and WestJet Airlines and welcomes more than 1.3 million passengers each year, according to the release.
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit www.gatewayairport.com.