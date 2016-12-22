Start the new year with business workshops at Thinkspot

Thinkspot at Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road in Mesa, is hosting a series of programs that feature tips and strategies to ramp up your business in the new year. You can attend all or just those that meet your needs, according to a press release.
Programs include:
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Be S.M.A.R.T. When Setting Your Goals for 2017. Register online: http://bit.ly/2g01CGn
Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17, and 24: Business Smart: Ready, Set, Go!
Business Classes with the SBA. Register online: http://bit.ly/2fJEGfk, http://bit.ly/2fZYM4e, http://bit.ly/2g2CwbJ
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Business Smart: “I Did It! So Can You!”
A panel discussion with successful business owners. Register online: http://bit.ly/2gmXhlP
All programs are free and run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They are presented in cooperation with Amy Geils of The Streamlined Office LLC. (goal setting) and Delia Gomez, business development specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration (business).
Registration is required and requested three weeks prior to the class. Visit the event calendar at: www.MesaTHINKspot.org or click on the above links.
For more information or questions please, call 480-644-3100, or e-mail: THINKspot@mesaaz.gov