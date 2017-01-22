Talus InMotion closes holidays with sock and shoe drive for Sunshine Acres in Mesa

Talus InMotion, foot and ankle specialists, donated more than 125 pairs of shoes and socks to the families at Sunshine Acres Children’s Home in Mesa.
Founded in 1954 by Rev. James and “Aunt” Vera Dingman, Sunshine Acres, 3405 N. Higley Road, provides a Christian home for children who are separated from their parents. For more information, go to http://sunshineacres.org/about/ or call 480-832-2540.
The inaugural shoe drive took place from November to December and during this time, Erin Martin, D.P.M., and Serrina Yozsa, D.P.M., of Talus InMotion, 5111 N. Scottsdale Road No. 101 in Scottsdale, made it their mission to collect as many new shoes and socks as possible, according to a press release.
“It all began with a vision. I dreamed about this idea over the summer, ran it by Erin and we created a beautiful drive. To think we pulled this off in a couple of months shows the kindness of our patients and I just love that,” Dr. Yozsa said.
“As foot surgeons, Serrina and I both understand the importance of good shoes and socks. To think there are families and little children going without those is heartbreaking – we decided to make a difference for them,” Dr. Martin said.
Thanks to the help of their patients, the doctors were able to reach their goal in time for Christmas and provide each family member a pair of new shoes and socks. Dr. Martin and Dr. Yozsa traveled to Sunshine Acres to present the gifts to the kids over the holidays, according to the release.
For more information about Talus InMotion, visit http://talusinmotion.com/ or call 480-994-3668.