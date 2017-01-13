Mountain Vista Medical Center joint health seminar Jan. 14

Mountain Vista Medical Center, a full-service hospital in east Mesa, is inviting residents to a joint health seminar that will help educate and celebrate a healthy and active lifestyle. The seminar, “Hips, Shoulders, Knees & Feet: Everything You Need to Know About Joint Health,” is 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Arizona Golf Resort, 425 S. Power Road in Mesa, according to a press release.
Medical experts from Mountain Vista Medical Center including Brian McWhorter, D.O., Andrew Wellman, M.D., and Brandon Mecham, D.P.M., will offer seminars on joint health and then lead a panel discussion that will include health tips, real-life testimonials and questions from the audience. Participants will learn about common mistakes people make that cause bone and joint issues that have painful long-term effects, tips to build stronger joints and muscles and simple lifestyle changes to keep them active.
“Every day hundreds of people wake up with serious orthopedic problems that can lead to long-term pain and physical disability,” Dr. Brian McWhorter an orthopedic surgeon at Mountain Vista Medical Center, said in the release. “Many of these problems can be easily avoided if you know how to implement some simple steps to help maintain healthy bones and joints.”
The seminar is free and open to the public but there are a limited number of seats available. Attendees are encouraged to register by calling 1-877-924-WELL (9355) or via online at www.mvmedicalcenter.com.