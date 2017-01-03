Mesa to require escort services license prior to advertising and conducting such business

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Jan. 9, is to discuss creating a new Mesa City Code Title 6, Chapter 24 “Escort Services,” requiring licensing for the provision of services by an escort, escort assistant or escort bureau, and making corresponding amendments to Mesa City Code Title 6, Chapter 16 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” consistent with the creation of Title 6, Chapter 24. (citywide).
The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 9 in the council chambers, 57. E. First St. The agenda will be posted at http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. The ordinance was introduced at a Dec. 12 council meeting.
Over the past several years there has been a nationwide trend involving individuals and organized sex-trafficking organizations utilizing a variety of Internet sites to advertise “escort services” and “casual encounters,” according to a council report. These websites advertise services in a number of cities, including Mesa.
Some of these “escort services” and “casual encounters” are a front for prostitution. Although the current language of Mesa City Code, Title 6, Chapter 16 (Sexually Oriented Businesses) requires the licensing of escort agencies, the Mesa Police Department believes that a necessity exists to add additional regulations to the escort industry in Mesa to help negate the unlawful and unprofessional practices that are committed by certain elements of the escort industry, according to the council report.
The proposed code will require escorts, escort assistants and escort agencies, who will be providing services within Mesa, to first secure a valid escort license prior to advertising and conducting business. The new city code would prohibit an escort from advertising and working within the city of Mesa without a license. If the escort is not in compliance with the licensing requirement, the escort would be subject to criminal sanctions.