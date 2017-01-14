Mesa-based Paragon Vision Sciences Contact Lenses approved by China FDA

Paragon Vision Sciences, an orthokeratology business based at 947 E. Impala Ave. in Mesa, announced Jan. 11 that it has received China Food and Drug Administration approval and commercial availability of its corneal reshaping/orthokeratology brand, Paragon CRT Contact Lenses, in China. The contact lenses, a non-surgical treatment option for managing myopia, or nearsightedness, are available in 50 countries around the world, including the U.S., according to a press release.
Orthokeratology (also known as Ortho-K, corneal reshaping and corneal refractive therapy [CRT]) is a non-surgical, option used to treat nearsightedness and low degrees of astigmatism using therapeutic contact lenses worn overnight. While asleep, the lenses gently reshape the front surface of the eye (cornea), resulting in clear vision the following day after the therapeutic CRT lenses are removed, according to the release.
“Dramatic increases in and projections for the prevalence of myopia world-wide are a serious public health concern,” Richard Jeffries, president of Paragon Vision Sciences, said in the release. “The practice of using overnight corneal reshaping with contact lenses to treat myopia is global and growing. With the availability of Paragon CRT Contact Lenses in China, eye care practitioners have another evidence-based treatment option to help them treat myopia in children that may also contribute to preventing potential myopic-related ocular complications and vision loss from occurring later in life.”
Essilor China will serve as the exclusive distributor for Paragon CRT Contact Lenses in China.
