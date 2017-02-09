Mesa-based Mt Baker Vapor hires Gregory S. Rocque as CEO

Mt Baker Vapor (www.mtbakervapor.com), a Mesa-based business that manufactures and distributes e-cigarette liquid and related accessories, has selected Gregory S. Rocque as chief executive officer of the company. Mr. Rocque has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution with a focus on growth, according to a press release.
Mr. Rocque has experience in strategic planning, M&A, lean manufacturing, organizational development and product strategy that will help Mt Baker Vapor achieve its long-term objectives, according to the release.
“Following a comprehensive search, the owners selected Rocque for his extensive background leading previous companies to consistent and considerable success,” James Thompson, co-founder of Mt Baker Vapor, said in the release.
“As a respected business executive and thought leader with a dedication to operational excellence and innovation, Rocque is uniquely qualified to continue Mt Baker Vapor’s trajectory of extraordinary growth and profitability,” Jesse Webb, co-founder of Mt Baker Vapor, said in the release.
The vision, leadership and accomplishments of Mt Baker Vapor are credited to the co-founders, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Webb, who in 2010 recognized a shift in the market of smokers when they themselves – both smokers for more than 10 years – wanted a cleaner, more refreshing alternative, according to the release.
“Through their entrepreneurial drive and offering quality product at a competitive price, Mt Baker Vapor grew to become one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of popular blends,” Mr. Rocque said in the release.
Prior to joining Mt Baker Vapor, Mr. Rocque was president of Fairrington, president of Reyco Granning and founder and CEO of NTE. Mr. Rocque serves on commercial and not-for-profit boards and has been a member of Vistage (formerly TEC) since 1992. He has a bachelor of science degree in business management and administration from Bradley University.
About Mt Baker Vapor
Mt Baker Vapor was founded in March 2011 by two partners who were smokers seeking a realistic alternative to cigarettes. They had a simple philosophy: exemplary customer service, fast shipping and competitive prices on quality products, according to the the release.
By June 2012, their business model paid off and Mt Baker Vapor moved to its first warehouse building, allowing it to increase production. In June 2015, Mt Baker Vapor announced that the company was moving from Bellingham, Washington, to a new home in Mesa. Since the company started in 2011, Mt Baker vapor has hired more than 200 employees. Mt Baker Vapor has also prepared and shipped more than 1.5 million orders to customers in more than 150 countries, according to the release.