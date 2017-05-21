Liquor license sought for Roberto’s at Springdale Village

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, May 22, will consider a new series 12 restaurant license for Roberto’s at Springdale Village, Allegiant Restaurant LLC, 7255 E. Broadway Road. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St. The meeting agenda is a http://mesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner. Kevin Arnold Kramber is the agent. The existing license held by Springdale Restaurant IL/AL LLC will revert to the state.
A series 12 restaurant license allows on-site consumption of all types of alcohol.
The council is slated to make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control. Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.