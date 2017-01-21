Liquor license sought for Abate of Arizona charity event

The Mesa City Council at a meeting Monday, Jan. 23, will consider a liquor license for Abate of Arizona Inc. for a March 31-April 1 charitable event at at 922 S. Country Club Drive. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. in the council’s chambers, 57 E. First St.
Dawn Michelle Parker-Steed is the agent.
The license allows alcohol sales for beer, wine and distilled spirits.
The event is to be held noon-10 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 1. It is being held in conjunction with special event titled, “Too Broke for Bike Week.” Food will be available for purchase at participating event vendors.
The council is slated to make a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control. Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed here.