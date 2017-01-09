HHR Home Watch Services of Mesa has earned Accredited Member status in the National Home Watch Association for the second consecutive year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release.
Owners Steve and Denise Eslick are full-time residents and natives of the Phoenix metropolitan area. They have been married for 38 years and have two children and four grandchildren, according to the release.
Mr. Eslick started his career in residential wiring, then moved to commercial electrical contracting. His career spans nearly 40 years, working as a general foreman and special projects/project manager for two of the biggest electrical contractors in Arizona.
Mrs. Eslick spent her career of 25 years with Mesa Public Schools. Working in a support role, her positions included tracking district assets, designing and managing office space projects during remodels, and lastly, as an executive secretary to an assistant superintendent, working with all departments in supporting the school facilities.
Moving into an active-adult community, they saw a need to service vacant homes during the hot summer months. Their goal is to provide a worry-free service for homeowners while they are away for an extended period of time, according to the release.
HHR Home Watch Services serves Mesa and Apache Junction. You can reach the business at 480-357-8189 or hhrhomewatchservices@gmail.com. Learn more at www.hhrhomewatchservices.com.