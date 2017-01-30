Free house-flipping workshop March 2

The Arizona Flipping Network will present a free “lunch and learn” for beginning investors and Realtors on how to get started finding, financing, fixing and flipping houses.

The featured speaker will be Lloyd Segal, author of “Flipping Houses.” He will be speaking noon-2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Southeast Valley Association of Realtors, 1363 S. Vineyard, Mesa in Mesa.  The “lunch and learn” is free, but reservations are required.  To register, call 323-365-1004 or visit www.FlippingWorkshops.com.

