Earnhardt Auto Centers donate new Ford Transit to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Earnhardt Auto Centers on Dec. 23 donated a new 2016 Ford Transit 250 Van to Phoenix Children’s Hospital valued at more than $40,000, with the goal of helping the Hospital in their efforts to support valley-wide healthcare for pediatric patients, according to a press release.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital – with its main location near State Route 51 and Thomas Road plus more than 20 locations across the Valley – will be using the van to assist the efforts of their Supply Chain team in transporting medical materials to and from their locations, according to the release.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. It provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.
Earnhardt Auto Centers was founded in 1951 by Tex Earnhardt in Chandler. Tex’s sons, Hal and Jim Babe joined him in the business and eventually so did his grandchildren, Dodge and Derby (among others). Earnhardt Auto Centers has has 23 dealerships offering 18 franchises in Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Goodyear, Avondale, Phoenix, Peoria, Prescott Valley, Surprise, Phoenix and Las Vegas. The auto group has nearly 3,000 employees. The Earnhardts have contributed to hundreds of charities and important causes throughout the years to foster hope and support area communities…”and that ain’t no bull.” Visit www.NoBull.com for more information about Earnhardt Auto Centers.