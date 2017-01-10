Bread Lady bakery, Union Brickyard restaurant before design review board Jan. 10
The landscape and look of a Bread Lady bakery at 406 N. Val Vista Drive and a Union Brickyard restaurant at 1017 N. Dobson Road will be discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Mesa Design Review Board.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. in the lower city council chambers, 57 E. First St.
An architect’s rendering of a Bread Lady bakery at 406 N. Val Vista Drive. (Graphic courtesy of city of Mesa)
Bread Lady is to be constructed on 2.25 acres north of University Drive on the west side of Val Vista Drive. Fred
Woods of Woods Associates Architects LLC is the applicant and David A. Johnson is the owner.
An architect’s rendering of a Union Brickyard restaurant at 1017 N. Dobson Road. (Graphic courtesy of city of Mesa)
Union Brickyard is to be constructed on 1 acre north of Rio Salado Parkway on the east side of Dobson Road. Russell Young of Union Brickyard is the applicant and Kimco is the owner.
