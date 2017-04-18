Award-winning Denver-based City Bakery opens production facility in Mesa

City Bakery, a wholesale artisan baking company, has opened a 5,000-square foot baking operation at 2628 W. Birchwood Circle Unit C in Mesa. The company has invested $1.1 million in the facility and will employ 20 people.
“We have fostered a business friendly environment for companies big and small here in Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “City Bakery is from Denver and they had a choice when selecting their next location and I am proud that they chose Mesa.”
City Bakery will produce and distribute all natural, high-quality breads and pastries for restaurants, catering companies, coffee shops and food trucks across the Phoenix-Mesa metro area.
“I am thrilled to welcome City Bakery to District 3 and the city of Mesa,” Councilman Ryan Winkle said in the release. “This is a great addition to the Valley and I couldn’t be happier that they have chosen Mesa as their home in Arizona.”
City Bakery was founded in Denver, Colorado, as a local, wholesale artisan bakery in 2007 by owner, Michael Bortz. Mr. Bortz is a third-generation chocolatier whose family came to the U.S. from Germany in 1906 and founded the Bortz Chocolate Company in Reading, Pennsylvania. Mr. Bortz has an extensive and diverse background in the restaurant industry, most notably as the corporate chef and baker for Paradise Bakery & Café.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to provide great artisan breads and desserts to restaurants in Mesa and the greater Phoenix area. I worked for years in Scottsdale as Executive Baker for Paradise and love this community,” City Baker Owner Michael Bortz said in the release.
City Bakery has been voted Best Bakery in Denver by Westword magazine and Best Dessert by Zagat. Additional owners of City Bakery are attorney Lisa Yacuzzo and real estate investor Jung W. Kim.