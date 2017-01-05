Allstate Agency owner Luke Dale celebrates five years in the Mesa community

Luke Dale reached a milestone this year. He is celebrating five years of helping Mesa residents protect what matters most to them – their families, their homes, their automobiles and their lives, according to a press release.
“Time flies. It feels like just yesterday when we opened our doors,” Mr. Dale, who has owned and operated the Allstate agency since December 2011, said in the release. “This milestone with Allstate is very important to me. I enjoy getting to know so many families in Mesa and thank each and every one for supporting my business.”
Mr. Dale provides auto, home, life and commercial insurance, as well as a variety of financial products. The office is at 35 N. Alma School Road Suite 202 and the telephone number is 480-290-7525.
“Life can be unpredictable,” Mr. Dale said in the release. “You never know what the future may hold. We are proud to help Mesa families protect their futures and look forward to many more years in the community.”